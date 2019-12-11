Woman injured by flying glass as 10-plus shots fired at South Side residence, Madison police say

A woman was injured by flying glass as 10-plus shots were fired at a South Side residence on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Madison police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Allied Drive on multiple reports of shots fired, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

As officers were arriving, a tenant of a residence in the 2300 block called 911 to report that his mother was bleeding. The woman was found to have suffered non-life threatening injuries to her upper torso from flying glass, Becker said.

Officers found 13 bullet casings from at least two different calibers in the nearby terrace area and at the back patio of the residence, with about 10 bullets having struck the residence and/or traveled through windows spraying glass, Becker said.

Police believe the residence was specifically targeted by the shooters, Becker said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Home at the time of the shooting was the 42-year-old woman injured by the glass, a 22-year-old man, and a 9-year-old boy. No one was struck by a bullet and neither the child or young man were injured., Becker said.

A police dog was brought in, but was unsuccessful in finding the shooters, who remain at large. There is no suspect information, Becker said.