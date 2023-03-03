A woman was injured after jumping on the hood of a vehicle thief’s car as he drove off at high speed on the Far West Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Officers sent to the area of Watts Road and South Burberry Drive for a disturbance around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

An injured woman who was heard yelling for help told police an acquaintance drove off with her vehicle without her consent from an apartment complex, Fryer said.

The woman said the vehicle was found in a different area of the same apartment complex, but her phones and keys were missing. She said she went back to where the car initially was at and saw her acquaintance leaving in his vehicle, Fryer said.

She jumped on the hood of the car, the man drove off at a high rate of speed and she was thrown from the hood, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.