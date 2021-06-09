Woman injured after crash traps her under farm sprayer, Dane County Sheriff's Office says

A 27-year-old woman was injured Tuesday in a crash that trapped her inside her SUV under a farm sprayer, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The operator of the farm sprayer and two children who were in the SUV were uninjured.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the SUV vs. farm sprayer crash at Highway U and Ridge Road in the town of Primrose around 4 p.m.

Emily Pomplun, the SUV driver, had pulled out in front of an ongoing farm sprayer that kept going and came to a stop on top of the SUV, trapping Pomplun and the two children inside, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies got them out of the vehicle, and Pomplun was taken to UW Hospital via Med Flight with non-life threatening injuries. Belleville EMS took the children to the hospital as a precaution.

