Woman in video allegedly having sex with Madison cop in squad car is not a prostitute, chief says

The police supervisor has been on paid leave since the department was made aware of the video a few hours after it was recorded and posted online.

Scott said he took the video shortly before 4 p.m. as he was walking into the Farm & Fleet at 2202 Stoughton Road. He said he noticed the squad car parked off to the side in an area where employees park and saw "white legs pop up in the back of the police car."

"You could see the images of two bodies," he said.

Scott walked to the front of the vehicle and saw a person on top of the woman, he said. He described her as in her 20s or 30s with blue hair. He described the officer as an older, bald, Black male with a mustache.

When the people inside the squad saw he was taking video, they stopped what they were doing and the woman began to cover herself. The officer can later be seen briefly getting out of the driver's side rear door of the squad before getting back in again. Scott said he assumed the officer was planning to get in the driver's side front door, but then got back in the car as Scott recorded him and climbed over the front seat to get to the wheel and drive away.