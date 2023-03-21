A suspect is in custody after a shooting injured one person at MSI Auto Sales, 3012 Parmenter St., Monday afternoon in Middleton, according to Middleton police.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand said.

According to the Middleton Police Department, the call came in at 1:36 p.m. and, upon arrival, officers discovered that a man had sustained a gunshot wound during an altercation. The suspect, an adult female, fled the scene in a vehicle.

As a precautionary measure, several nearby schools were briefly placed in a secure building hold after the incident.

The woman was located in Madison shortly after 3 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Jeff Jackson, who lives half a block from MSI Autos and is running unopposed for Middleton City Council, said public safety is an issue the city needs additional resources to tackle.

Jackson has spoken in favor of adding more police officers to the city.

Crime is “slowly creeping its way into Middleton,” Jackson said. “Crime is like a snake. And it’s made its way from Chicago, it slowly creeped into Madison and is coming into Middleton, and we need to get proactive.”

