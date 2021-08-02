 Skip to main content
Woman hid in closet during Near West Side home invasion, police say
A woman hid in her closet as she heard glass breaking and furniture moving in her Near West Side home late Saturday night. 

She was home alone at around 10:13 p.m. Saturday night when she heard the doorbell ring multiple times but ignored it, as she wasn't expecting anyone. Once the suspect, who was ringing the doorbell, assumed no one was home, he forced his way into the house, Madison police spokesperson Nicole Schmitgen said in a statement. 

Officers, who were called to the scene, set up a perimeter around the residence and eventually saw a suspect attempt to exit the home. The suspect saw police, ran back inside, attempted to exit the front of the house and was apprehended, Schmitgen said. 

The woman remained in the closet until officers were able to clear the home of any other suspects - none were located, Schmitgen said. 

The suspect told officers that he was attempting to steal items from the home to sell and did not plan to harm anyone and had hoped no one was home. He was taken to Dane County Jail, Schmitgen said. 

 

