An East Side woman hid in her bathroom Monday night as gunfire rang out outside her home, with police finding a man who said he had been pistol whipped before the shots were fired.
The incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of East Washington Avenue, Madison police said.
Nobody was believed to have been injured and no property damage was found.
The 64-year-old woman who lives on Ridgeway Avenue took shelter in the bathroom and called 911.
"She heard yelling, followed by several gunshots, followed by more yelling, followed by more gunfire," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The woman told police she thought the gunfire was coming from a parking lot on East Washington Avenue and that's where police found spent shell casings.
"During the investigation, police found a 29-year-old man who said he had been pistol whipped by a masked gunman prior to shots being fired," DeSpain said. "The victim did not contact police after the battery."
No description of the man who pistol whipped the victim was given.