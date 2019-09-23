A woman who came to Madison from out of town for Saturday’s Wisconsin Badgers football game was sexually assaulted in a car Downtown after getting separated from her friends, Madison police reported.
The 19-year-old woman told police about 11:15 p.m. Saturday that she had been sexually assaulted in a car, likely in the Downtown campus area – her unfamiliarity with the area made it difficult to determine a precise location, Lt. John Radovan said in a statement.
The woman said she came to Madison to visit friends for the football weekend, but she got separated when her friends went to a bar, after which she accepted an offer from some people to give her a ride to that bar, Radovan said.
She said one of those giving her a ride subsequently sexually assaulted her in the vehicle and shortly thereafter she was able to escape from the car and summoned her friends, who then reported the incident to the police, Radovan said.
City cameras are currently being reviewed due to the woman’s unfamiliarity with Madison and the Downtown area.
The primary suspect is described as a man with an athletic build, short hair and short beard, while the suspect vehicle may be a white sedan, Radovan said.
