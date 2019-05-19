A 22-year-old woman was groped and a 24-year-old man was battered outside of Wando's Saturday night, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.
The man was defending the women when the suspect and a group of unknown men battered him, according to the blog.
According to Koval:
The woman and male victim were walking out of Wando's on University Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when a 27-year-old male suspect grabbed the woman's buttocks.
The male victim told the suspect to apologize. Then the suspect and the additional men fought the male victim.
The male victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
The suspect was arrested on tentative charges of 4th degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct, and battery. The investigation is ongoing.