A Madison woman got out of a potentially bad situation Friday after she was approached by two strangers trying to convince her to get into their car, flashing a large wad of cash at her.
The 21-year-old woman was walking with her little girl Friday afternoon on Lake Point Drive when the suspects pulled up.
"The woman said the passenger in the car got out and showed her a fat stack of cash," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He said it was his birthday and she should trust him."
The man also said he would pay for her, but the police report didn't elaborate on what the pay was for.
"She said, at one point, he placed a hand on her upper back," DeSpain said. "The woman strongly told the men she wasn't going anywhere with them and they should leave her alone."
She then went home and called police, who were unable to find the suspects.
The first suspect is an Hispanic man in his 40s, wearing gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, black hat and a large amount of jewelry on his wrists and fingers.
The second suspect is an Hispanic man in his 30s, wearing blue jeans a a black sweatshirt.
They were driving a newer red-colored sedan.
Football player Quintez Cephus' civil rights case against UW dropped, but likely to be re-filed after sex assault trial
Security guard bitten, scratched by shoplifter, Madison police say
Woman arrested in gas station holdup, Madison police say
Off-duty deputy sees drug suspect at Walmart, leads to arrest, Richland County Sheriff says
'Prolific shoplifter' arrested again, Madison police say
Alleged burglar arrested in second attempt at store in 2 hours, Madison police say
Man tased by Janesville officer, arrested for alleged 7th OWI
Two arrested in Mifflin Street shooting, Madison police say
Two arrested in Mifflin Street shooting, Madison police say
Evansville man arrested for alleged 7th OWI, police say
Mugging suspect arrested a month later, Madison police say
Man allegedly sold drugs to addicts at rehab facility, Madison police say
Subscribe to Daily Headlines