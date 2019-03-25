Try 3 months for $3
Madison squad car
A Madison woman got out of a potentially bad situation Friday after she was approached by two strangers trying to convince her to get into their car, flashing a large wad of cash at her.

The 21-year-old woman was walking with her little girl Friday afternoon on Lake Point Drive when the suspects pulled up.

"The woman said the passenger in the car got out and showed her a fat stack of cash," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He said it was his birthday and she should trust him."

The man also said he would pay for her, but the police report didn't elaborate on what the pay was for.

"She said, at one point, he placed a hand on her upper back," DeSpain said. "The woman strongly told the men she wasn't going anywhere with them and they should leave her alone."

She then went home and called police, who were unable to find the suspects.

The first suspect is an Hispanic man in his 40s, wearing gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, black hat and a large amount of jewelry on his wrists and fingers.

The second suspect is an Hispanic man in his 30s, wearing blue jeans a a black sweatshirt.

They were driving a newer red-colored sedan.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

