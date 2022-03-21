Woman gets 4½ years in prison for attempting to conceal overdose death

A woman with a long history of drug addiction and crime who also likely has been a victim of human trafficking was sentenced to 4½ years in prison Monday for trying to hide the corpse of a man who had paid her for sex before he overdosed on drugs she made available.

Jatziry G. Ceniceros-Martinez, 27, pleaded guilty in January to attempting to hide a corpse, maintaining a drug house and identity theft in connection with the death of Luis A. Ochoa-Zelaya, 33, whose body was found in a hallway at Staybridge Suites, 2916 Hardrock Road in Fitchburg, on Jan. 1, 2021. She had originally been charged in April 2021 with first-degree reckless homicide, but that charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

A crying Ceniceros-Martinez told Circuit Judge David Conway that she was "terribly sorry" for what had happened.

"I'm very ashamed of my actions," she said. "It's sad that drugs has got me to this place in my life."

She was also sentenced to four years of extended supervision once she's released from prison.

Pointing to Ceniceros-Martinez's long and addiction-fueled criminal history, Dane County Assistant District Attorney Valerian Powell said it was likely that at some point in her past, Ceniceros-Martinez was the victim of sex trafficking.

But at the time of Ochoa-Zelaya's death, she was acting alone — "a reckless person making reckless choices," he said.

She had rented a room at the hotel to turn tricks and as a place from which to sell drugs, he said, and Ochoa-Zelaya had found and overdosed on what turned out to be a mix of fentanyl and heroin.

After that, she texted a friend who came and tried to administer Narcan, according to the criminal complaint in the case, but also continued using drugs and eventually wheeled Ochoa-Zelaya's body into the hallway with a luggage cart. Powell said that over the course of more than two hours after Ochoa-Zelaya become unconscious, Ceniceros-Martinez rejected suggestions from three people to call 911.

In a victim impact statement submitted to the court, Ochoa-Zelaya's mother in Nicaragua told Ceniceros-Martinez that "I want it to be very clear to you that you ended the life of a whole family" with the death of her son.

Ceniceros-Martinez's attorney, Mark Frank, did not deny that his client deserved prison, but emphasized that it was Ochoa-Zalaya's decision to use drugs and "she wasn't providing free drugs to people."

He noted that in addition to her drug problem, Ceniceros-Martinez has a learning disability and has been diagnosed with psychiatric problems including bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, and had been impregnated at the age of 13 by a man who was later deported for his involvement in the drug trade and gangs.

In handing down his sentence, Conway said Ceniceros-Martinez had been given many chances in the past to change her behavior but instead had had her probation revoked at least three times since 2014.

Drug addiction, he said, has "consumed her life."

