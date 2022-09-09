Woman gets 3 years probation for using homicide victim's food stamps

A Madison woman will receive three years probation for using the food stamps of a woman who was found decomposing in a Far East Side residence months after her death.

Sherri Albrecht, 57, pled guilty to two felony counts of unauthorized use of food stamps between $100 and $5,000 in a Dane County courtroom on Friday, setting the stage for the homicide trial of her boyfriend Gregg G. Raether, who faces first-degree reckless homicide charges in the death of a different girlfriend.

Raether, 57, of Madison, is accused of killing 55-year-old Patricia A. McCollough. Authorities think McCollough was killed in late July 2021, but her body was not found until Sept. 16 when police went to her Deerwood Drive home for a welfare check.

When law enforcement entered, they found her body in a bedroom, buried under a pile of dresser drawers, shelving, televisions and bedding material.

McCollough died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to her torso, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has said.

In jailhouse phone calls between Albrecht and Raether in July 2021, while he was in custody for an unrelated crime, Albrecht said she was driving McCollough's car and would use her food stamp card to buy groceries. Interviewed by police after McCollough's body was found, Albrecht admitted to using the victim's food stamp card.

Under Albrecht's plea deal, the court dismissed two misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of food stamps. If Albrecht violates her parole, she will face up to three years in prison and $10,000 in fines, said Judge John Hyland.

In court on Friday, Assistant District Attorney John D. Rice called Albrecht's plea deal "appropriate."

"They are serious crimes, however, they're not crimes of violence," Rice said.

McCollough's adult daughter appeared in court by telephone on Friday but did not speak.

In interviews with law enforcement, Albrecht and Raether gave convoluted, conflicting answers on when and how they knew McCollough was dead.

According to a criminal complaint, Albrecht told police she found out on Sept. 17 that McCollough had died, the day after the body was found. But after police asked why Albrecht's home calendar said "found (McCollough) dead" on Aug. 20, Albrecht said she wrote it on the wrong month.

About a week after McCollough's body was found, a police search of Albrecht's home found a lanyard with McCollough's name on it, and a search dog alerted officers to the possible odor of decayed human remains in Albrecht's apartment and her car, according to the complaint.

Albrecht and Raether also gave conflicting answers on whether or not she was with Raether when he went to McCollough's home on July 22. Raether said McCollough's attacked him with a rubber mallet that day but that when he left the home she was still alive.

While Raether was in custody on an unrelated matter, he discussed his altercation with McCollough with Albrecht and told her "don't say nothing, you know better."

Albrecht eventually told a Madison police detective that she didn't believe Raether meant to kill McCollough, but the incident "started out as a fight."

Raether's jury trial is set to begin on Jan. 10, 2023. Apart from his homicide charge, he faces a felon in possession of a firearm charge and one felony and two misdemeanor unauthorized use of food stamps charges.