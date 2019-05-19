Madison police found a woman unconscious on the ground around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning after she was battered.
Police were responding to reports of a disturbance and shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene near West Gorham Street and North Broom Street, they found the woman.
According to police, it appears the disturbance was caused by two groups of adults who knew each other. One person reported that another shot at them during the incident.
The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Others involved in the incident also sustained injuries, but none were life threatening.
An investigation of the incident is ongoing, according to police.