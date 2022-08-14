 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
MINERAL POINT

Woman found dead in Mineral Point apartment fire

A woman is dead after a fire Saturday afternoon at a Mineral Point apartment complex for the elderly, Iowa County Emergency Management said Sunday.

Firefighters arriving at the single-story Fairview Heights Apartments at 719 Fair St. just after 3:30 p.m. found the fire in one of the apartments had been extinguished by a sprinkler system, but the woman who lived there was dead in her bed.

The woman’s identity was not released pending notification of family.

No other units in the building were damaged by fire, but several did sustain water damage, authorities said. The building was evacuated while emergency personnel responded, and one resident was displaced for at least one night. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office also said one person was taken to the hospital.

Fairview Heights is owned by Columbus, Ohio-based affordable-housing developer Woda Cooper Companies.

People are also reading…

No one responded Sunday to a phone message left by the Wisconsin State Journal Sunday at the apartment complex.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics