Woman found dead after Green County crash that may have come from medical event, authorities say

A woman was found dead after a crash in Green County on Monday, and authorities said they are investigating whether a medical event may have led to the crash.
At about 10:15 a.m. Monday, emergency responders were sent to a reported one-vehicle crash along Highway E near St. John Road in the town of Decatur, north of Brodhead, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a statement.
Arriving first responders found a car against a tree in the back yard of a residence along Highway E. The unresponsive woman who was the only occupant was removed from the vehicle and life-saving measures were unsuccessful, Skatrud said.
Due to the manner in which the vehicle left the road and the lack of serious damage to it, the Green County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office are investigating if a medical event led to the incident and the death of the driver, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives. Skatrud said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue