Woman flees after man kicks in door of Downtown apartment, Madison police say

A woman fled after a man kicked in the door of her Downtown apartment Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

The 21-year-old woman called 911 after a man kicked in her East Mifflin Street apartment door about 9:30 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman told police the man didn’t harm her, as he yelled: "Where is he? Where is it?"

Floyd J. Morton, 57, of Madison, was arrested outside in the area on tentative charges of burglary, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and a probation violation, DeSpain said.

