Woman flees after man kicks in door of Downtown apartment, Madison police say
Woman flees after man kicks in door of Downtown apartment, Madison police say

Floyd J. Morton booking photo

Floyd J. Morton.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A woman fled after a man kicked in the door of her Downtown apartment Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

The 21-year-old woman called 911 after a man kicked in her East Mifflin Street apartment door about 9:30 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman told police the man didn’t harm her, as he yelled: "Where is he? Where is it?"

Floyd J. Morton, 57, of Madison, was arrested outside in the area on tentative charges of burglary, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and a probation violation, DeSpain said.

