The identity has been released of the woman who police say broke into a Belleville bar and fired gunshots, resulting in a more than eight-hour standoff.
Jovanna K. Kirtz, 42, of Belleville, is being held at the Dane County Jail on multiple tentative charges that include burglary, criminal damage to property, six counts of recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and theft.
Sheriff’s spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Kirtz is believed to have been involved in a domestic incident in Green County, but details on that incident have not yet been released.
On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman broke into the Dam Bar and Grill at 3 E. Main St. after a domestic altercation at another location. Police were called to the bar just before 2 a.m. Saturday, and while the woman was inside, she fired several shots, forcing the evacuation of five apartments above the bar.
Deputies, the Sheriff’s Office’s Tactical Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team and Belleville police, along with the Madison Police Department’s armored rescue vehicle, remained on the scene until about 10:20 a.m., when the woman surrendered and was taken into custody.
The bar was closed Sunday and it was unclear Monday when it would reopen, according to the bar’s Facebook page.
“Thank you to everyone for your concerns and patience while we get the bar back in order,” the post read. “There was a lot of broken glass and therefore everything needed to be moved, thrown away, cleaned, etc. We are uncertain as to whether we will be open on Monday but will definitely post it. Thanks again.”
