Woman finds shell casing while walking on Southwest Side hours after gunshots reported, Madison police say

A woman found a shell casing while walking her dog on the Southwest Side on Saturday morning, hours after gunshots were reported in the area, Madison police said.
The woman told police she was crossing a pedestrian bridge over the Beltline near Verona Road and Midvale Boulevard around 10:15 a.m. Saturday when she noticed something shiny, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
A responding officer found three shell casings coming from two different types of guns, Fryer said.
Two people reported hearing shots fired in the area around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, and officers who checked the area at that time were unable to locate any shell casings, Fryer said.
