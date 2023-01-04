 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman finds drunken stranger sleeping on couch, Madison police say

Police siren lights light bar squad car tight crop
iStock

A woman walked out of her bedroom Friday night and found a drunken stranger sleeping on her couch, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the residence in the 1700 block of Northport Drive about 10:25 p.m. Friday and found the drunken man still sleeping when they arrived, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man, Robert Jones, 67, was arrested on tentative charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct, Fryer said.

