A woman found a bullet hole in the wall of her Far West Side condo on Friday, Madison police reported Tuesday.

The woman called police to her condo on Oak Creek Trail shortly before noon on Friday after noticing the hole in an exterior wall and observing more damage in an interior wall, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers located more than a dozen shell casings in the road across the street from the woman’s condo, and determined that the shots were fired sometime overnight, Fryer said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.