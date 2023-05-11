A woman found a bullet hole in the porch of her East Side home when she returned from vacation on Tuesday, Madison police reported.

The woman called for help and officers were sent to the home in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Street around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers found the bullet, which did not enter the inside of the home, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.