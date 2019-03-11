A Madison woman feared she was going to get shot Saturday afternoon after she rebuffed two strangers in a restaurant, with one of the strangers flashing a gun at her once they were outside.
The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. at Kingdom Restaurant, 1865 Northport Drive, Madison police said.
The 23-year-old woman was having lunch with a 24-year old Madison man when two men entered the restaurant and tried to strike up a conversation with her.
"When they kept up the banter, she told them she did not wish to be bothered as she was having lunch with someone else," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The four people involved all left at about the same time and got into their cars.
"The victim said one of the men pulled a handgun from the center console of his car and flashed it, while saying something about shooting it up," DeSpain said. "The two men drove off while she called police."
Nobody was injured.
The first suspect is a black man in his mid-30s, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, stocky build, wearing a red and black coat and a black hat.
The second suspect is a black man in his 30s, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, stocky build, wearing a red Wisconsin Badgers T-shirt, gray sweatpants and a red baseball cap.
