 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Woman faces reckless homicide charge in fatal East Washington pedestrian crash from April
alert top story

Woman faces reckless homicide charge in fatal East Washington pedestrian crash from April

A woman who was alleged to be driving 75 mph before she struck and killed a pedestrian on East Washington Avenue in April was charged Wednesday with second-degree reckless homicide and a drug-related driving homicide charge.

When you write a check, you are handing someone your bank account number, name, address and other personal information, so how safe is this? Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

A criminal complaint against Janessa L. Cardenas, 25, of Madison, states she was the driver of an SUV that struck Ashley C. Taylor, 37, of Madison, as he walked across East Washington Avenue at Mendota Street on April 3.

A Madison police investigator found that data from the airbag control module in Cardenas' 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer indicated that the SUV was going 75 mph one second it struck Taylor. Five seconds before the crash, the SUV was going 66 mph, the complaint states. The speed limit for that section of East Washington Avenue is 40 mph. 

Cardenas was also found to have the active ingredient of marijuana in her blood. Because of that, she faces a charge of homicide by driving with a detectable controlled substance.

Cardenas is scheduled to appear in Dane County Circuit Court on Jan. 10. Court records indicate that while Cardenas has two prior traffic tickets, both stemming from the same speeding incident, she has no criminal record in Wisconsin.

According to the complaint:

Police dispatched to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash around 9:40 p.m. on April 3 spoke to Cardenas, who said she was going east on East Washington Avenue in the center lane, and when she crossed the crosswalk at Mendota Street she heard something hit her vehicle.

She said she tried to stop, and once she was able to, she ran back toward Mendota Street.

Three days later, Cardenas told police that at the time of impact she closed her eyes and slammed on her brakes, and when she opened her eyes she saw a shattered hole in her windshield but was not sure what had happened.

Taylor was determined to have died from blunt force injuries to his head, torso and extremities. 

In a related search warrant unsealed last month, Cardenas told police she was working as a delivery person for DoorDash, the online food delivery service, and was headed to pick up another delivery at Denny's, 1789 Thierer Road, about two blocks from the crash site.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics