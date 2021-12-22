Woman faces reckless homicide charge in fatal East Washington pedestrian crash from April

A woman who was alleged to be driving 75 mph before she struck and killed a pedestrian on East Washington Avenue in April was charged Wednesday with second-degree reckless homicide and a drug-related driving homicide charge.

A criminal complaint against Janessa L. Cardenas, 25, of Madison, states she was the driver of an SUV that struck Ashley C. Taylor, 37, of Madison, as he walked across East Washington Avenue at Mendota Street on April 3.

A Madison police investigator found that data from the airbag control module in Cardenas' 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer indicated that the SUV was going 75 mph one second it struck Taylor. Five seconds before the crash, the SUV was going 66 mph, the complaint states. The speed limit for that section of East Washington Avenue is 40 mph.

Cardenas was also found to have the active ingredient of marijuana in her blood. Because of that, she faces a charge of homicide by driving with a detectable controlled substance.

Cardenas is scheduled to appear in Dane County Circuit Court on Jan. 10. Court records indicate that while Cardenas has two prior traffic tickets, both stemming from the same speeding incident, she has no criminal record in Wisconsin.