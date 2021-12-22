Woman faces reckless homicide charge in fatal East Washington pedestrian crash from April

Police dispatched to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash around 9:40 p.m. on April 3 spoke to Cardenas, who said she was going east on East Washington Avenue in the center lane, and when she crossed the crosswalk at Mendota Street she heard something hit her vehicle.
She said she tried to stop, and once she was able to, she ran back toward Mendota Street.
Three days later, Cardenas told police that at the time of impact she closed her eyes and slammed on her brakes, and when she opened her eyes she saw a shattered hole in her windshield but was not sure what had happened.
Taylor was determined to have died from blunt force injuries to his head, torso and extremities.
In a related search warrant unsealed last month, Cardenas told police she was working as a delivery person for DoorDash, the online food delivery service, and was headed to pick up another delivery at Denny's, 1789 Thierer Road, about two blocks from the crash site.
