Woman faces 3rd offense OWI after hit-and-run crash on Near East Side, Madison police say

A woman faces a third offense OWI after a hit-and-run crash on the Near East Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

There were no serious injuries in the crash that happened shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday at North Blair Street and East Mifflin Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

Witnesses told police Kristin R. Tidwell, 54, no permanent address, walked away after driving her car into a delivery truck at the intersection, DeSpain said.

They provided officers a very good description of Tidwell, leading to her arrested on tentative charges of third offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, hit-and-run, and possession of an open container of intoxicants on a street.

