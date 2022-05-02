 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Woman faces 9th OWI after nearly crashing head-on into squad car, Janesville police say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A Janesville woman faces a ninth offense of OWI after nearly crashing head-on into a squad car early Sunday morning, Janesville police reported.

Shortly before 1:15 a.m. Sunday, a Janesville officer was southbound in the 200 block of Milton Avenue when their squad car was almost hit head-on by an oncoming vehicle, Sgt. Thomas Northrop said in a statement.

The officer was able to turn around and make a traffic stop in the area of Glen Street and Prairie Avenue, identifying the driver Brenda Mcintyre, 56. Mcintyre’s breath smelled of intoxicants, she showed signs of being impaired, and was unable to complete field sobriety tests, Northrop said.

Mcintyre was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of ninth offense OWI, operating after revocation, operating left of center, and non-registration of auto, Northrop said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics