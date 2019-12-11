Woman escapes domestic battery by stabbing assailant, who is arrested, Madison police say

A woman escaped a man who was choking and battering her by stabbing her assailant in a domestic incident on the North Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 1500 block of Troy Drive shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on an open line 911 call with a male and a female arguing about keys in the background. As officers were responding, police received a call from the nearby Kwik Trip advising that a male was hitting a female outside, Sgt. Nathan Becker said.

The first officer on the scene located an injured woman outside of an apartment building holding a knife, which she dropped when officers commanded her to, Becker said.

While investigating, officers determined that her injuries were a result of a domestic disturbance and battery, some of which occurred inside a nearby apartment, Becker said.

Police located an intoxicated man inside the apartment and found that he had a stab wound in his shoulder, Becker said.

The evidence indicates that the man violently assaulted the woman after the two began to argue over keys, and that while the man was on top of the woman, she grabbed a knife and stabbed him, then fled from the apartment, Becker said.