Woman drove into vehicle, on curb to nearly hit bystanders on East Side, Madison police say

A woman drove her car into a vehicle and then on the curb, nearly striking bystanders on the East Side Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Officers sent to the 3000 block of Darbo Drive shortly before 10 p.m. found two people fighting when they arrived, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Kiminique Armour had to be detained by officers as she was trying to fight others at the scene, Hartman said.

From witnesses and evidence at the scene, police determined that Armour drove her car into another vehicle and onto the curb, almost striking bystanders, Hartman said.

Armour was arrested on two tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety.

