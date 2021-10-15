 Skip to main content
Woman drives drunk with children, 2 and 4, in car on South Side, attacks nurse at hospital, police say
alert top story

A woman was arrested after driving drunk with her 2 and 4-year-old children in the car and later attacked a nurse at the hospital, Madison police said. 

Djuana Knights, 35, crashed into a parked car near Taft and Buick Street with her two young children in the car at 11:35 p.m. on Thursday after drinking at a friend's house, Officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement. Neither Knights or her children were injured, though EMS arrived to the scene to watch the two children until a relative picked them up. 

After being arrested for a third OWI offense, Knights was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw where she grabbed and twisted the finger of a nurse, Kimberley said. 

Knights was then taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of battery to an emergency medical care provider, the third OWI with a minor under 16 in the car, driving with a revoked license and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.

