Woman drives drunk with children, 2 and 4, in car on South Side, attacks nurse at hospital, police say

A woman was arrested after driving drunk with her 2 and 4-year-old children in the car and later attacked a nurse at the hospital, Madison police said.
Djuana Knights, 35, crashed into a parked car near Taft and Buick Street with her two young children in the car at 11:35 p.m. on Thursday after drinking at a friend's house, Officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement. Neither Knights or her children were injured, though EMS arrived to the scene to watch the two children until a relative picked them up.
After being arrested for a third OWI offense, Knights was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw where she grabbed and twisted the finger of a nurse, Kimberley said.
Knights was then taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of battery to an emergency medical care provider, the third OWI with a minor under 16 in the car, driving with a revoked license and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.
