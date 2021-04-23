 Skip to main content
Woman disappears after flying to Madison from Baltimore, checking into local hotel, authorities say
A woman who flew into Madison from Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday has gone missing after checking into a town of Burke hotel, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Eileen G. Brown, 59, flew into the Dane County Regional Airport, took a taxi from the airport to the Speckled Hen Inn, 5525 Portage Road in the town of Burke, and has not been seen since checking in, Lt. Chris Larsh said in a report.

All of Brown’s belongings still are in her room, her family reports she has no ties to the Madison area and attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful, Larsh said.

Anyone with information on Brown is asked to contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6155.

