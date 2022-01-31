 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Woman dies of suspected heroin overdose at Far East Side hotel, Madison police say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A woman died at a local hospital of a suspected heroin overdose at a Far East Side hotel, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the Madison Plaza Hotel, 3841 E Washington Ave., on Wednesday about 7:20 p.m. after friends of the unidentified woman noticed she was turning blue and "slumped over" in a bed, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement Friday morning.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

They told officers the woman is a heroin user and believed the incident was an overdose, Fryer said.

The friends gave the woman multiple doses of Narcan and began CPR prior to the arrival of first responders, Fryer said.

Officers found drug paraphernalia in the room where the woman and her friends were staying and the unidentified man who was renting the room where the woman was found was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia and bail jumping, Fryer said.

The woman died at a hospital, Fryer said in an update Monday morning that didn’t specify when she died.

People are also reading…

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics