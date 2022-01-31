Woman dies of suspected heroin overdose at Far East Side hotel, Madison police say

A woman died at a local hospital of a suspected heroin overdose at a Far East Side hotel, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the Madison Plaza Hotel, 3841 E Washington Ave., on Wednesday about 7:20 p.m. after friends of the unidentified woman noticed she was turning blue and "slumped over" in a bed, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement Friday morning.

They told officers the woman is a heroin user and believed the incident was an overdose, Fryer said.

The friends gave the woman multiple doses of Narcan and began CPR prior to the arrival of first responders, Fryer said.

Officers found drug paraphernalia in the room where the woman and her friends were staying and the unidentified man who was renting the room where the woman was found was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia and bail jumping, Fryer said.

The woman died at a hospital, Fryer said in an update Monday morning that didn’t specify when she died.

