An 82-year-old woman died and a 91-year-old man was injured in a house fire in the town of Beaver Dam on Thursday night, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The fire was reported shortly after 10:15 p.m. Thursday at N7295 Watercress Lane, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.
Deputies rescued the woman from the home and she was taken by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, where she died from injuries sustained in the fire, Schmidt said.
The man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center for treatment, Schmidt said.
The Beaver Dam Fire Department and other local fire departments extinguished the fire. The cause remains under investigation, Schmidt said.