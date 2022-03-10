Woman dies in rollover crash in Richland County, Sheriff's Department says

A 68-year-old woman died Wednesday in Richland County after authorities say she drove off the road into a tree and landed in a marsh, the Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 80 near Highway BR around 4:20 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff's Department said. The woman was traveling northbound on Highway 80 when her vehicle left the road.

The driver Kathryn Slaney, 68, of Hillsboro, died on the scene of the crash, the Sheriff's Department said.

The Sheriff's Department did not say what caused the crash.

The Richland Center Fire Department, Richland County EMS, Richland County Coroner's office and Wegner Auto Service also assisted on scene.

