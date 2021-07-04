 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman dies in motorcycle crash in town of Bristol, authorities say
alert

Woman dies in motorcycle crash in town of Bristol, authorities say

A 51-year-old woman died following a motorcycle crash on Highway N in the town of Bristol Sunday afternoon. 

Officers from the Wausau Police Department recently wrangled a deer that had crashed through the window of a local nursing home. The animal appeared to have some small cuts from the glass, but police were able to release her back into the wild without any further injury. Video provided by the Wausau Police Department.

Emergency medical teams arrived on the scene near the intersection of Highway N and Bristol Road at around 3 p.m. to find a motorcycle on its side roughly 20 feet away from the road. Bystanders had performed CPR on the victim until first responders arrived, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Captain Corey Quinn said in a statement. 

The motorcycle was traveling north on Highway N when the crash occurred. UW Med Flight was called to transport the woman, who was unresponsive, to a local hospital. The woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Quinn said. 

The Dane County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the incident.

  

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics