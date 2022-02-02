 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dies from injuries suffered in East Side crash on Saturday morning, Madison police say

A woman who was critically injured in a crash on the East Side on Saturday morning died on Monday, Madison police said Wednesday.

The 65-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was pinned under a car in the crash at Milwaukee Street and North Stoughton Road shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, freed and taken to a hospital, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement that day.

Marcus M. Longino, 27, was arrested on a probation hold after the crash, and faces tentative charges of OWI causing great bodily harm, hit-and-run, burglary, disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement on Tuesday before the woman's death was announced.

The man later identified as Longino ran from the scene after the crash and went into a home in the 10 block of Belmont Road, Bauman said.

He was acting “erratically” and had armed himself with a knife and a golf club and was threatening police, but eventually left the home and surrendered without incident, Bauman said.

A Madison Police Department traffic team specialist and detective are working the case, Fryer said.

Longino was arrested for two bank robberies in 2020. In a plea deal, Longino was sentenced to 18 months in prison, but the sentenced was stayed for 2 years probation with drug court participation, according to Wisconsin court records.

Longino also had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from a theft charge in Sauk County last year in which he failed to show for a court appearance.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Marcus Longino booking photo

Longino

 DANE COUNTY JAIL

