A 60-year-old woman died Saturday night after falling into a pond on the North Side, according to Madison police.
The Madison Police Department, Madison Fire Department and emergency medical services responded to a report around 8:40 p.m. on Golf Glen from the woman's boyfriend, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog. The boyfriend told police that he was unable to pull her from the water.
Officers and emergency respondents arrived seven minutes later and immediately began life saving measures after the woman was pulled from the water, according to Koval. They were not able to revive her.
Police are investigating the incident.