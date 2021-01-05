Woman dies after double collision on Highway 51 in town of Dunn, police say

A woman died after her car was hit by two different vehicles on Highway 51 in the town of Dunn on Monday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 3:23 p.m., emergency responders were sent to an injury crash on Highway 51 at Rutland-Dunn Town Line Road, Lt. Chris Larsh said in a report.

The preliminary investigation found that a Ford Fusion driven by a 64-year-old woman was heading north on Highway 51. When she attempted to turn left and head west on Rutland-Dunn Town Line Road, her Fusion was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado heading south on Highway 51 that was driven by a 54-year-old man, Larsh said.

The Fusion spun into the northbound lane of Highway 51 and was struck by a 2018 Toyota 4Runner driven by a 19-year-old woman who was heading north on Highway 51, Larsh said.

The Fusion driver was taken to Stoughton Hospital and pronounced dead there, Larsh said.

No information on injuries to the other drivers was reported.

The names of those involved were not released pending the outcome of the investigation and notification of family of the woman who was killed by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.