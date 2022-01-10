 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman dies after being found unconscious in morning cold near Olbrich Park boat launch, police say
alert top story

Woman dies after being found unconscious in morning cold near Olbrich Park boat launch, police say

Police line

A woman died after she was found unconscious on the ground outside a vehicle near the Olbrich Park boat launch early Saturday, Madison police said. 

Tips for pickpocket prevention

The woman was found by a patrol officer around 3:30 a.m. in near single digit temperatures wearing only a short-sleeved top and jeans, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.

A male relative was also found unconscious inside a nearby vehicle surrounded by alcohol containers. The man was taken to detox and later arrested on bail jumping charges, Fryer said. 

Though the woman was alive when police found her she later died at the hospital. Authorities have scheduled an autopsy, Fryer said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics