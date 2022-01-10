Woman dies after being found unconscious in morning cold near Olbrich Park boat launch, police say

A woman died after she was found unconscious on the ground outside a vehicle near the Olbrich Park boat launch early Saturday, Madison police said.
The woman was found by a patrol officer around 3:30 a.m. in near single digit temperatures wearing only a short-sleeved top and jeans, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.
A male relative was also found unconscious inside a nearby vehicle surrounded by alcohol containers. The man was taken to detox and later arrested on bail jumping charges, Fryer said.
Though the woman was alive when police found her she later died at the hospital. Authorities have scheduled an autopsy, Fryer said.
