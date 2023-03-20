A woman died after being ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash on Highway 151 on Friday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash happened on southbound Highway 151, just west of Highway PD in the town of Springdale about 6:45 p.m. Friday, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
The 36-year-old woman driver, who was alone in her vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, Schaffer said.
The woman’s identity will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Schaffer said.
