Woman did suffer medical event prior to crash and her death, Green County authorities say

A woman found dead after a crash in Green County on Monday did suffer a medical event prior to the crash, the Green County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.
Marcia E. Leitzen, 70, of rural Brodhead, was the driver and lone occupant of a late model SUV that left Highway E Monday morning and came to rest against a tree, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a statement.
Leitzen, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was removed from it and life-saving measures were unsuccessful, Skatrud said.