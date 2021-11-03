 Skip to main content
Woman did suffer medical event prior to crash and her death, Green County authorities say
A woman found dead after a crash in Green County on Monday did suffer a medical event prior to the crash, the Green County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.

Marcia E. Leitzen, 70, of rural Brodhead, was the driver and lone occupant of a late model SUV that left Highway E Monday morning and came to rest against a tree, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a statement.

Leitzen, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was removed from it and life-saving measures were unsuccessful, Skatrud said.

