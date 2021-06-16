Woman dead; man, 12-year-old both seriously injured after Dodge County crash

A woman is dead and three others are injured, including a 12-year-old passenger, after a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Highway 33 near North Grove Road in the township of Oak Grove just after 12:50 p.m.

A Buick sedan and Ford truck were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 33 when the driver of the Ford crossed the center line and hit the Buick, according to the Sheriff's Office's initial investigation.

The driver of the Buick, a 50-year-old woman from Lake Mills, died at the scene. The 12-year-old, who was also in the Buick and from Lake Mills, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital via LifeNet Air Methods.

The Ford driver, a 47-year-old Horicon man, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in a Flight for Life helicopter. A 44-year-old passenger in the Ford was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner is investigating the crash. Horicon EMS and Fire, Juneau EMS and Fire, Hustisford Fire, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, Horicon PD and the Sheriff’s Office Chaplain also assisted on scene.

