Woman dead; man, 12-year-old both seriously injured after Dodge County crash

A woman is dead and three others are injured, including a 12-year-old passenger, after a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Highway 33 near North Grove Road in the township of Oak Grove just after 12:50 p.m.
A Buick sedan and Ford truck were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 33 when the driver of the Ford crossed the center line and hit the Buick, according to the Sheriff's Office's initial investigation.
The driver of the Buick, a 50-year-old woman from Lake Mills, died at the scene. The 12-year-old, who was also in the Buick and from Lake Mills, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital via LifeNet Air Methods.
The Ford driver, a 47-year-old Horicon man, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in a Flight for Life helicopter. A 44-year-old passenger in the Ford was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Dodge County Medical Examiner is investigating the crash. Horicon EMS and Fire, Juneau EMS and Fire, Hustisford Fire, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, Horicon PD and the Sheriff’s Office Chaplain also assisted on scene.
'Evil voices' told Iowa County man to kill his mother and dog tops recent notable crime news
Iowa County man says 'evil voices' told him to kill his mother and dog, complaint alleges
Drunken driver rides off after Downtown crash, then abandons vehicle, Madison police say
Blanchardville woman escapes serious injury, faces OWI after rollover crash in Lafayette County, authorities say
Man gets 2-year sentence in 2019 shooting on East Washington Avenue
Madison teen pleads guilty in UW Arboretum murders, will likely testify against co-defendant
Woman arrested after throwing bicycle at person during large disturbance on Southwest Side, Madison police say
Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound after shots reported near Meadowood Park, Madison police say
Stoughton man charged with 2 bank robberies in federal grand jury indictment
Cottage Grove man faces OWI after crashing into house in town of Christiana, authorities say
Sex offender gets 262 months in federal prison for distributing child porn
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
A judge and prosecutors OK'd a Racine County Jail inmate being let out to be a pall bearer at his sister's funeral. But the Department of Corrections stepped in, keeping him behind bars instead of with his family to say goodbye.
Charges have been dismissed against a Baraboo woman accused of stealing more than $133,000 from her employer, with the order for dismissal indicating only that it was done “for the reason that is in the interest of justice.”
A Fitchburg man is charged with 12 felonies after he allegedly violated a no contact order and threatened to burn down a house before leading deputies from Adams and Juneau Counties on a high-speed chase.