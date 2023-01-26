 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IOWA COUNTY

Woman critical, man arrested after shooting in Iowa County, authorities say

A woman was in critical condition Thursday and a man was in custody on a weapons charge after a shooting Wednesday night in Iowa County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to 4382 Percussion Road Road in the town of Wyoming about a shooting. A woman was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office said in an update Thursday night.

Timothy D. Sontic, 34, of Hillpoint, was arrested and tentatively charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was being held at the county jail.

Timothy Sontic

Sontic

Sheriff Michael Peterson called the shooting an “isolated incident” and said the investigation was continuing.

