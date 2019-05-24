A rural Monroe woman was convicted Friday of a homicide charge for a traffic crash in 2017 that killed a New Glarus man.
Janice L. Teasdale, 35, pleaded no contest to homicide by driving with a detectable controlled substance in her blood for an Aug. 11, 2017, crash that killed John F. Marty, 79, and injured a passenger in his vehicle.
The crash happened on Highway 69 near Argue Road in the town of Montrose. Teasdale was charged for the crash in June 2018.
A plea agreement between prosecutors and Teasdale's lawyer, Jason Gonzalez, does not contain any sentencing recommendations. Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland, who will sentence Teasdale on Aug. 2, could sentence her to up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.
Under the plea agreement, three other charges against Teasdale were dismissed.
A criminal complaint states that a witness who was behind a northbound silver Buick driven by Marty saw a southbound Ford Escape, driven by Teasdale, strike the back of a semi truck, go out of control and then strike the Buick head-on.
Another witness told police that Teasdale said to him that she "fell asleep or passed out" before the crash, the complaint states, and said he had seen her go to the passenger side of her vehicle and stuff some items into her pants.
Teasdale pulled out a plastic bag containing marijuana and a glass pipe, when police asked. An analysis of her blood by the state Laboratory of Hygiene later found it contained the active component in marijuana, the complaint states.