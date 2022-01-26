Woman convicted of homicide in 2018 parking ramp gun death

A Dane County jury ruled late Wednesday that a Madison woman did not act in self-defense in 2018 when she shot a man to death in a Downtown parking ramp.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated for close to 19 hours over two days before finding Kenyairra I. Gadson, 24, guilty of first-degree reckless homicide for the Oct. 28, 2018, shooting death of Steven Villegas, 21, during a confrontation in the Frances Street side of the State Street Campus Garage. She faces up to 65 years of prison and extended supervision when she is sentenced at a later date by Circuit Judge Chris Taylor.

The shooting happened as Freakfest wound down and Downtown bars closed.

Chaos in the courtroom met the verdict. Supporters of Gadson and Villegas sat on opposite sides of the small courtroom. Members of Villegas' family wept with relief, and one family member held her hands aloft and said repeatedly, "Thank you, Lord."

Gadson's supporters, upset by the verdict, hurled abuse at District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, who prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller. A woman stood on a back bench, pointed and screamed abuse at Ozanne.

"Ismael Ozanne, we're coming for you," she shouted. "You better be ready."

Bailiffs removed the woman and cleared the courtroom, while Taylor, attempting to maintain calm, excused the jury. The woman was not taken into custody, a bailiff supervisor said.

When the session resumed, Taylor accepted the verdicts and entered judgments of conviction. Taylor also revoked Gadson's bail, ruling that the seriousness of the conviction and the loss of the presumption of innocence required it. Gadson had been free after community activists posted her $100,000 bail in July 2020.

Lengthy deliberations

The jury began deliberating early Tuesday afternoon after hearing closing arguments in the case. Testimony had taken about two weeks. The jury went home about 9 p.m. Tuesday and returned Wednesday morning to resume deliberations before reaching a verdict around 8 p.m.

Gadson's attorneys, state assistant public defenders Laura Breun and Matthew Giesfeldt, argued that Gadson was followed into the parking ramp by Donivan Lemons and others that included Villegas and she had no choice but to shoot Villegas to protect herself after he struck her cousin, Courtney Miller, then approached her.

Villegas was not armed.

Villegas, Lemons and the others were hanging out near the Red Shed on Frances Street when Gadson and her group arrived Downtown as Freakfest waned. Gadson's lawyers said Gadson was afraid of Lemons and had a long-running feud with him that had in part stemmed from Lemons' role in naming Gadson's brother, Raequon Allen, as the man who had shot a friend of Lemons in the face with a flare gun in 2015.

Gadson labeled Lemons a "snitch."

Gadson's lawyers said a series of confrontations between Lemons and Gadson occurred, some of which were punctuated by gunshots. Prosecutors said it was never shown that Lemons had ever brandished or fired a gun at Gadson during those confrontations.

But that didn't matter, Giesfeldt said, "because Donivan stands shoulder-to-shoulder with people who have guns." That line was repeated several times during Giesfeldt's closing argument Tuesday.

"You do not get to shoot anybody who is standing with Donivan Lemons," McMiller responded during her closing argument.

McMiller told the jury Tuesday that the confrontations with Lemons and his friends generally involved fistfights, not gunplay. If anyone escalated the bad blood, she said, it was Gadson, who appeared to make sure just days before the shooting that she got a gun back that she had loaned to another person.

"It was the defendant who brought the gun to the fistfight," McMiller said.

Having been found delinquent of a felony-level juvenile crime years earlier, Gadson was not allowed to possess a gun. The jury also found her guilty of illegal gun possession, which carries up to 10 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

McMiller argued Gadson isn't afraid of Lemons. She also said Gadson and her friends did not know Villegas and had never seen him before that night.

2018 shooting

The shooting took place in the parking ramp away from any city or business surveillance camera, McMiller said, but Gadson, Lemons and their friends appear in many minutes of footage taken by street and business cameras. Not surprisingly, the two sides interpret events shown in the videos very differently.

Prosecutors saw Gadson as fearlessly charging through Lemons' group, egging him into a confrontation. After parking, Gadson, Miller and Mekayla Buckner walked out of the ramp and were spotted on Frances Street by Lemons and his group. The three returned to the ramp for several minutes, then went back out onto Frances Street and walked toward the Red Shed and Wando's before heading back, followed by Lemons, Villegas and others.

Giesfeldt said Gadson, before heading out again to Frances Street, had waited several minutes for Lemons and his group to leave, but instead they waited there for Gadson, then later followed her back into the ramp where the fatal confrontation occurred.

McMiller argued Gadson was never in danger of suffering great bodily harm if she did not shoot Villegas. A third-party witness who saw some of what happened testified Gadson pulled the gun from her waistband and not from the car's glove compartment, as Gadson had testified, and that Gadson moved toward Villegas before shooting him, not the other way around.

Giesfeldt said after the shooting, Gadson was afraid and left the gun behind in the car, dumped the gun's magazine in a trash can and walked away toward State Street. But McMiller argued that if Gadson was still afraid, she would have kept the gun, not knowing where Lemons could be. She could also have summoned one of the many police officers who were in the area that night for help, McMiller said.

