Woman convicted of homicide in 2014 fatal drunken driving crash in Fitchburg

A woman whose 2014 drunken driving homicide case was long delayed by legal questions was convicted Thursday on all counts against her.

A Dane County jury of eight men and four women deliberated for about two hours and 45 minutes before it found Dawn M. Prado, 55, guilty on all counts related to the Dec. 12, 2014, crash on Highway MM in Fitchburg that killed Janet Grady, 55, of Stoughton, and injured a man who was a passenger in Prado's minivan.

In all, Prado was convicted of nine counts, including homicide by drunken driving. But because some of the charges are redundant and overlap one another, state law requires that she only be sentenced on three of the convictions, likely those for homicide by drunken driving, causing injury by drunken driving and fourth-offense drunken driving.

The homicide conviction carries up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision, the injury conviction carries up to six years, and the fourth-offense drunken driving carries up to a year in jail.

Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara will sentence Prado after a pre-sentence report is completed by the state Department of Corrections.

Three days of testimony in Prado's trial wrapped up Wednesday with a crash scene analysis by Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Ryan Zukowski, who said he believed based on his analysis that Prado was driving the 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan that smashed into Grady's Pontiac Vibe nearly head-on.

On Thursday, state assistant attorneys general Emily Thompson and Tara Jenswold rested, and Prado's attorneys, public defenders Laura Breun and Adam Welch, rested without calling witnesses. Prado, who sustained a traumatic brain injury in the crash and said she does not remember what happened, decided not to testify.

Defense stance

Welch argued to the jury that prosecutors had failed to prove Prado was driving the minivan, instead arguing it could have been Prado's passenger, Deshonn Banks. He faulted Fitchburg police for failing to seek state Crime Lab analysis of more pieces of evidence, and at one point said Jenswold "lied" to the jury during her closing argument when she stated the speed that Zukowski calculated the minivan was traveling as it went into a skid before the crash.

Later, outside the jury's presence, Jenswold objected to the characterization, and McNamara agreed it was too strong of a word.

In particular, Welch said prosecutors failed to establish who exactly owned a women's winter boot that was jammed into a lower airbag assembly in front of the driver's seat, which prosecutors and Zukowski contented was left behind by Prado when she was thrown from the minivan through the front passenger side window. The other boot was found on the ground near Prado.

"The prosecution has failed to rule out any reasonable doubt," Welch told the jury, asking it to acquit Prado.

Rebuttal offered

But in a rebuttal closing argument, Thompson said that in order for jurors to believe that Prado wasn't the driver, they would have to believe that Banks was, and there was no evidence supporting that idea. Or the jury would have to believe there was a third person driving the minivan, which she said was about as likely as space aliens driving it.

Despite whatever the jury felt about Banks — he died in November — because of his prior criminal convictions and his use of drugs and alcohol, Thompson said, he was completely credible when he repeatedly told witnesses at the scene just minutes after the crash that he was sleeping when the crash happened.

Thompson said that for the defense's theory to be true, Banks, after surviving a tremendous crash, would have had to arrange the evidence to implicate Prado before anyone arrived at the scene, then come up with a story blaming her, all while drunk and high.

"It sounds ridiculous," she said.

Legal issues

Last year, the state Supreme Court ruled the law under which blood was collected from Prado was unconstitutional, but said police were acting in "good faith" at the time, based on the law as it stood then.

Prado's blood alcohol concentration was just over the 0.08% limit for drivers in Wisconsin, but she was limited to 0.02% because she had three prior drunken driving convictions. Drugs, including a metabolite of cocaine, were also found in her blood.