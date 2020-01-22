You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman claims accomplice has gun, steals cigarettes from Downtown convenience story, police say

Woman claims accomplice has gun, steals cigarettes from Downtown convenience story, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A woman who claimed an accomplice was outside “with a gun” stole cartons of cigarettes from a Downtown convenience story Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

At about 11 p.m., the woman entered Kelley's Market, 636 W. Washington Ave., made the claim about the armed accomplice and began grabbing several cartons of cigarettes, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

An employee attempted to stop her, but the woman struck the clerk before taking off with the tobacco products, DeSpain said.

As she fled, witnesses heard her yelling, "He's got a gun!" but no one saw anyone with a weapon, DeSpain said.

Hit-and-run turned homicide, West Side homicide top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics