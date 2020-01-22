Woman claims accomplice has gun, steals cigarettes from Downtown convenience story, police say

A woman who claimed an accomplice was outside “with a gun” stole cartons of cigarettes from a Downtown convenience story Tuesday night, Madison police reported.
At about 11 p.m., the woman entered Kelley's Market, 636 W. Washington Ave., made the claim about the armed accomplice and began grabbing several cartons of cigarettes, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
An employee attempted to stop her, but the woman struck the clerk before taking off with the tobacco products, DeSpain said.
As she fled, witnesses heard her yelling, "He's got a gun!" but no one saw anyone with a weapon, DeSpain said.
