Woman cited for reckless driving, 2 injured in North Side crash where vehicle flipped, Madison police say

Two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries – one of them being cited for reckless driving – Thursday morning after a vehicle with four occupants struck a tree and flipped over on the city's North Side, the Madison Police Department said.

Officers arrived on the scene of the crash at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on the intersection of Northport Drive and School Road, Madison police said Friday morning.

Several witnesses told Madison police that the vehicle's driver, Andrea L. Richardson, 33, was arguing with someone walking in the area. The vehicle she was driving then left the road, struck the tree and flipped.

Occupying the vehicle were also a female front-seat passenger and two children in the backseat, Madison police said. The children were not injured.

Richardson was ultimately ticketed for reckless driving causing injury, according to authorities.