Woman cited for OWI, running red light after crash on North Side, Madison police say

A woman was cited for OWI and running red light after a crash Sunday on the North Side that injured her passenger, Madison police reported.

At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dominique L. Harris ran a red light at Dryden Drive and Northport Drive in her van and struck another van, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

No one in the other van was injured, Fryer said.

Harris was taken to the hospital but suffered no significant injuries, while her 15-year-old passenger was injured but did not go to the hospital, Fryer said.

Harris, who admitted to drinking earlier in the day, was cited for first offense OWI with a passenger under 16 years old, OWI causing injury, red signal violation, and imprudent speed, Fryer said.

