Woman cited for OWI, running red light after crash on North Side, Madison police say

A woman was cited for OWI and running red light after a crash Sunday on the North Side that injured her passenger, Madison police reported.
At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dominique L. Harris ran a red light at Dryden Drive and Northport Drive in her van and struck another van, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
No one in the other van was injured, Fryer said.
Harris was taken to the hospital but suffered no significant injuries, while her 15-year-old passenger was injured but did not go to the hospital, Fryer said.
Harris, who admitted to drinking earlier in the day, was cited for first offense OWI with a passenger under 16 years old, OWI causing injury, red signal violation, and imprudent speed, Fryer said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved inattentive driving.
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 21
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield right of way.
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 23
Top violation received: Listed as N/A. The second most common violation was tied, which involved running red lights or inattentive driving.
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
Number of crashes: 24
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Number of crashes: 30
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield.
