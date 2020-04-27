Woman, child suffer life-threatening injuries in ATV crash in Pardeeville, authorities say

A 39-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in an ATV crash in Pardeeville on Saturday afternoon, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Authorities were notified about 12:45 p.m. Saturday of the ATV crash into a tree on private property in Pardeeville, with the woman and child injured, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement.
Investigators determined that the ATV was being operated with the 6-year-old child seated in front of the 39-year-old woman when they lost control and struck trees in the backyard of the residence at high speed, Brandner said.
Both riders suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Madison. The child was the only rider wearing a helmet, Brandner said.
Speed and inexperience appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and state Department of Natural Resources.
