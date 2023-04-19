Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Coho Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after multiple people reported hearing gunshots, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Several shell casings were found in the street and two bullets inside an apartment, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.