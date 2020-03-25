Woman charged with theft of checks from soccer club

A Madison woman who was an officer in the Madison 56ers Soccer Club has been charged with theft after Oregon police said she took about $23,000 in membership checks in 2017.

A criminal complaint filed Friday charged Kirsta A. Johnson, 49, with theft of movable property greater than $10,000. Johnson is scheduled to first appear in court on June 25.

The complaint states that at the time police were contacted Johnson was the vice president of the club's board of directors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the complaint:

In May 2018, the treasurer of the Oregon-based club, working on his first day, told police he believed $23,000 in checks had been stolen from the club's office. He said parents had paid membership dues with checks but the checks were taken from the office before the club could deposit them.

Copies of the cashed checks obtained from banks showed they had an endorsement stamp by the 56ers Soccer Club, but it was an old club stamp that had not been used for some years. Club officials told police Johnson had no reason to have the stamp for any job responsibilities and never had the authority to take or deposit checks.

Investigators also found the account into which the checks had been deposited was opened by Johnson, who was the sole owner of the account. Most of the checks were deposited at an automated teller machine in Madison, the complaint states.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.